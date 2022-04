by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Prattville man has been killed in a one-car crash.

State troopers say 29-year-old Terance Whitfield was killed just before 11PM on Monday night.

Investigators say the car he was driving crossed the center line, left the road and hit a tree. They say Whitfield was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama Highway 14, about three miles west of Prattville.