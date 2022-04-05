Proposed Ban on Teaching “Divisive Concepts” Advances in Alabama Legislature

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation to ban a list of “divisive concepts” from being taught in K-12 classrooms and state worker training.

The Senate Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday voted 9-2 for the House-passed bill. It now moves to the full Alabama Senate.

The banned concepts that the United States is “inherently racist or sexist” and that anyone should be asked to accept “a sense of guilt” because of their race or gender.

Supporters said the concepts are things most people agree should not be taught. Opponents called the bill unnecessary and expressed concern it will have a chilling effect on lessons and discussions about painful chapters of Black history in America.

