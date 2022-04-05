Storm Cleanup to Begin in Elmore County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Severe storms on Tuesday took down trees and power lines throughout the area. The cleanup will be starting immediately in Elmore County.

Dozens of trees are reported down all across the county.

Elmore County Emergency Management Agency Director Keith Barnett says he’s received 33 reports of downed trees so far.

One family on Redland Road says they left their house to find safety just before a possible tornado hit their area. When they returned, they found a tree had fallen through their roof.

Barnett says crews will start assessing the damage on Wednesday, unless another expected round of severe weather comes through.

Barnett says Jasmine Hill Road was closed from Harrogate Springs Road to Jasmine Hill Trail. Power lines and trees are reported down, though Alabama Power crews had already started restoring electricity.