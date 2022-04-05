Strong to Severe Storms Roll Through Alabama Today

by Ryan Stinnett

SEVERE STORMS RETURN TO ALABAMA: This morning a MCS (mesoscale convective system) or complex of storms is moving across the Mississippi Valley and will be pushing into and through Alabama this morning and into the early afternoon hours.

PLACEMENT: For Alabama, the SPC maintains an “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) of severe thunderstorms for much of Central and South Alabama…for areas south of a line from Eutaw to Calera Roanoke. A “slight risk” (level 2/5) extends as far north as Fayette, Oneonta, and Gadsden… and the northern third of the state is under a “marginal risk” (level 1/5).

This morning, the organized area of rain and storms will move through the state, generally in the 6AM-3PM time frame. Stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and some tornadoes are possible. The rain will be heavy at times statewide morning with rainfall totals of 1-3 inches possible. This morning round of convection should really work over the atmosphere.

If the atmosphere can recover (become unstable) from the morning convection, additional storms could develop this afternoon and evening, but the latest model trends do not favor this re-development. However, if additional storms form later today, they could be severe with potential for hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes. Again, this round of storms may or may not happen and is a conditional threat only if the atmosphere recovers behind the morning convection. The main window for this threat comes from 3PM-8PM.

MORE SEVERE STORMS WEDNESDAY: A cold front will drop into the state Wednesday afternoon. This front should cause a line of strong to severe storms to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening. There will be lots of instability available, and the storms along the line will be capable of producing large hail and strong, possibly damaging winds. The tornado threat is low due to a unidirectional wind profile that is forecast to be in place across the state.

For now, the SPC maintains an “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) for parts of North and Central Alabama, including places like Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Anniston, Gadsden, and Huntsville. The rest of the state is in a “slight risk” (level 2/5).

The line of storms will pass through the state between 2PM-10PM Wednesday. Additional rainfall totals of 1-2 inches will be possible, so both today and tomorrow we will have to watch for areas of flash flooding.

CALL TO ACTION: As always, be weather aware today and tomorrow, pay attention to warnings if they are issued. And, watch for updates since the forecast is somewhat complex. Again, this is the core of our severe weather season in Alabama, so events like this are not uncommon.

Be prepared and make sure you have all aspects of your severe weather safety plan ready for action. Be sure you have multiple ways of hearing and receiving severe weather warnings, and an action plan if you are in a tornado warning polygon, take severe thunderstorm warnings seriously too. Have a NOAA Weather Radio in your home and business, properly programmed with a fresh battery in case of power failure. Be sure WEA (Wireless Emergency Alerts) enabled on your phone… this is not an app, but built into every phone sold in the U.S. Check settings, and notifications, and be sure emergency alerts are on. Have the free Alabama News Network Weather App on your phone as a secondary way of getting warnings. Search the App Store for “ANN Weather” if you don’t have it already.

Many of you have anxiety about severe weather, especially those that have gone through tornadoes or other kinds of violent weather. Have comfort knowing that even on the biggest severe weather days, odds of any one home being hit by a tornado are very low. But, you have to pay attention and be prepared. We will get through the day together.

COOLER AIR RETURNS: A deep trough will begin to dig down into the eastern half of the U.S. behind the front. Thursday and Friday will be dry with a significant cooling trend; expect mainly sunny days with a high in the low 70s 60s Thursday, and likely only in the mid 60s Friday…well below average for April in Alabama.

WEEKEND CHILL: We expect lows in the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday morning over the central portions of the state, with potential for frost, and a freeze for colder spots across North Alabama. Growers will need to watch temperature forecasts both mornings. Otherwise, the weekend will feature lots of sunshine with a high in the low 60s Saturday, followed by low to mid 70s Sunday.

Stay weather aware today!!!

Ryan