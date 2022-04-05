Tiger Woods Plans to Play The Masters and Thinks He Can Win

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Masters Golf

Tiger Woods drops golf balls on the driving range during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tiger Woods is planning to play in the Masters and he thinks he can win.

It will be 508 days since Woods last walked and competed when he tees it up Thursday.

And it will be nearly 14 months since he badly damaged his right leg is a car crash in suburban Los Angeles.

Woods says he doesn’t play if doesn’t think he can win. That hasn’t changed.

His biggest concern is how his body will hold up over four straight days of playing 18 holes. When asked if thinks he can win, Woods replied, “I do.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

 

Categories: National Sports
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts