Tornado Watch in Effect for Much of Central and South Alabama until 2PM
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Southern Alabama
Florida Panhandle
Southeast Mississippi
Coastal Waters
* Effective this Tuesday morning and afternoon from 650 AM until
200 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY…The potential for severe storms including damaging winds
and tornadoes, along with some hail, is expected to further increase
this morning across the region. This will be as increasingly moist
and unstable air mass develops across the region in the presence of
strong deep-layer/low-level winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
REMEMBER…A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.