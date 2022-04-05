Tornado Watch in Effect for Much of Central and South Alabama until 2PM

by Ryan Stinnett

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Tornado Watch for portions of

Southern Alabama

Florida Panhandle

Southeast Mississippi

Coastal Waters

* Effective this Tuesday morning and afternoon from 650 AM until

200 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include…

A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

SUMMARY…The potential for severe storms including damaging winds

and tornadoes, along with some hail, is expected to further increase

this morning across the region. This will be as increasingly moist

and unstable air mass develops across the region in the presence of

strong deep-layer/low-level winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

REMEMBER…A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for

tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for

threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements

and possible warnings.