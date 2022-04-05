Torrential Rains from Storms Cause Issues in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Folks in Dallas County — woke up to severe weather Tuesday morning. Torrential rain from the storm caused big problems in Selma.

“It was some scary weather that came through our area,” said Rev. Otis Culliver.

“It woke us up out of our sleep. The thunder was definitely booming, the lightning was flashing. And just prayed for everyone to be safe.”

The storm system came through the Dallas County — bringing with it an enhanced threat of tornadoes — damaging winds — and large hail.

“As of right now, there were no reports of damages or of trees downed,” said EMA Director Toya Stiles-Crusoe.

However, the storm system did dump a whole lot of rain on the county — in short period of time. And that caused some flooding — and drainage issues around Selma.

“What’s happening is, the storm drain system is just not able to take all this water right now. And it’s backing up,” said Public Works Director Henry Hicks.

“It puts a big strain on us cause that amount of water in such a short period of time, it takes a lot for it to take it out of the system.”

Hicks says blocked and clogged drainage lines — have helped to make matters even worse.

He says crews will be out working to clean and unclog the lines — ahead the severe weather event — expected on Wednesday.

“We’ll go out and try to open up some of these flood, the areas where they may be stopped up. And try to work as much as we can until the rain comes back again.”

Severe storms in Dallas County on Wednesday — could bring damaging wind — and quarter-size hail.

And the possibility of tornadoes — cannot be ruled out.

EMA officials are urging people to stay weather aware.