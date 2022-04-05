Tuesday Severe Risk Ending, Another Risk Wednesday

by Ben Lang

A line of strong to severe storms and a couple discrete supercell thunderstorms pushed through central and south Alabama Tuesday morning. It appears they produced multiple tornadoes in our area. Storm surveys in the coming days will sort that out. With the leading line of severe storms in extreme southeast Alabama early Tuesday afternoon, the severe risk ends once they depart.

Additional showers or storms may form Tuesday afternoon and evening, mainly in far south Alabama. However, they likely won’t have any severe potential. Showers and storms wind down overnight, but the sky remains mostly cloudy. Lows fall into the 60s. Wednesday features some sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures. Depending on how much sun some locations see, afternoon temperatures could easily exceed 80°.

Another round or two of strong to severe storms appears possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. The storm prediction center maintains a slight (level 2/5) severe risk for all of our area. Plus, Coosa, Chilton, and Tallapoosa counties are within an enhanced (level 3/5) risk. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter size hail are the main risks. However, a couple tornadoes appear possible too.

We may first see storms develop Wednesday afternoon, then another line of storms during the evening. The line of storms occur along a cold front pushing northwest to southeast through our area. The severe threat ends after the front moves through. From there, the rest of the week looks quieter. However, temperatures turn cooler Thursday and Friday. Temperatures only warm into the 70s Thursday. Thursday night lows fall into the 40s.

Temperatures may not reach 70° Friday afternoon. Thursday and Friday feature sunshine and some clouds, with no rain. Friday could be rather breezy too. Cooler weather continues into the weekend. Friday night lows fall into the 40s, perhaps 30s for some. Temperatures peak in the 60s Saturday. While Saturday remains breezy, the weekend forecast looks dry with sunshine. Saturday night lows fall into the 40s (30s for some) one more time.

However, Sunday looks warmer with highs in the 70s. Temperatures trend even warmer early next week. However, clouds increase by next Tuesday. Plus, moisture return across our area could lead to isolated showers next Monday and Tuesday. The rain chance may increase towards the middle or end of next week. Models hint that our next storms system could arrive by then.