Alabama Lawmakers Put Job Search Requirement on Unemployment Benefit

by Alabama News Network Staff

People receiving unemployment benefits in Alabama could soon face a new requirement to contact three employers each week about a potential job.

Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to the bill that now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her consideration.

Supporters said the measure would make sure that unemployment recipients were looking for work and increase their chance of finding a job. But opponents argued it is punitive toward poor people.

