ALDOT Shares Importance of Work Zone Awareness Week, April 11-15

by Kay McCabe

The Alabama Department of Transportation and states across the nation are joining forces to ask drivers to slow down and eliminate distractions in work zones in recognition of National Work Zone Awareness Week on April 11-15.

There were 2,349 work zone crashes in Alabama in 2021, including 17 fatalities and 420 crashes with injury. All three categories show a slight decrease compared to 2020, and it marks the third consecutive year work-zone crashes have declined. Last year featured the fewest work-zone crashes in the state since 2013.

“These recent numbers show that work zone safety is improving,” said Allison Green, ALDOT Drive Safe Alabama coordinator. “But there is more work that needs to be done, because each injury and fatality represents lives that were forever changed. The men and women who work on our roadways deserve a safe working environment. The best way to keep everyone safe is to drive the speed limit and pay attention.”

ALDOT offers these tips for driving safely in work zones: