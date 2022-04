by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says human remains have been found.

Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West tells Alabama News Network a neighbor found human remains on a vacant lot this afternoon on Smith Road between Mosses and Gordonville.

They were unable to be identified, but the remains did belong to a female, West says.

The remains are being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for identification and to determine the cause of death.