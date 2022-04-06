Montgomery Weather Siren Malfunctions at 3 a.m.

by Carrington Cole

The Montgomery County area has had severe weather for the last few weeks as we make our way into Spring time and very early this morning you may have been awoken by an outdoor weather siren going off, but there was no threat.

We had a lot of viewers call in this morning, worried, about the alert that woke them up around 3 a.m. We talked with the Montgomery EMA Director Christina Thornton about what happened and what people can do to stay alerted on severe weather at all times.

Every first Wednesday of the month is when a tornado warning test is conducted. However, a system reboot caused the alert to off at 3 a.m. instead of 3 p.m. this morning.

“We would never cause undo alarm without at least warning the community ‘Hey, we’re going to do an out of sync kind of test,'” stated Director Thornton.

EMA Director Thornton promises that this was a one time mistake and will not happen again.

“It will not happen again,” stated Director Thornton. “We have set reminders in place for us to check the system the day before and even the morning of our system checks so that we can make sure that this is set on p.m. And that we can make sure we have redundant measures in place to make sure this error does not occur again.”

The weather siren is still an outdoor warning for people to take shelter when they are not inside somewhere safe. The best way to be alerted of a tornado while in your house is to have the right weather apps on your phone to alert you of a weather threat in your county and to have your weather radio ready during severe weather.

“We are all linked in to the national weather service so you should still get a county wide alert to your phone as long as your location services is on,” stated Director Thornton.

Outdoor weather sirens will go off if there is a severe weather threat in your area. However, this does not mean that every outdoor siren will go off in surrounding counties unless the threat will migrate towards them.

“If one of those sirens from any group is involved, the sirens for that group will alert,” stated Director Thornton. “Having those apps, those redundant measures, to make sure that, especially if you’re a heavy sleeper, you have some way to wake you up if it does happen in the middle of the night, because storms do not just occur during the day.”

EMA Director Thornton advises residents to have the right weather apps on their phone and to pay attention to the weather that is happening around them. Always stay tuned to our meteorologists on what to do to protect you and your family from severe weather.