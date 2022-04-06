More Severe Storms Likely Today

by Ryan Stinnett

ANOTHER ROUND OF SEVERE STORMS: A cold front will drop into the state today and this front should cause a line of strong to severe storms to develop this afternoon and evening. It will be a very warm and muggy day with highs in the 80s. There will be a lot of instability available, so storms today will pack a punch with damaging winds, large hail, and some tornadoes possible.

The SPC has all of Alabama under a threat for severe storms today, with an “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) for much of Central and East Alabama, including places like Montgomery, Selma, Clanton, Alex City, Auburn, Birmingham, Anniston, Gadsden, and Huntsville. The rest of the state is in a “slight risk” (level 2/5).

Today is another day to remain weather aware. We are likely going to see strong to severe storms develop this afternoon across Alabama ahead of the front and then have storms along the front as it moves through the state. Storms could begin to develop around lunchtime, lasting through the afternoon and evening hours. For now we are going with a timeframe of 12PM-10PM. Again, all modes of severe weather are possible with damaging winds and hail the greatest threat, with some isolated tornadoes possible as well.

Additional rainfall totals of 1-2 inches will be possible today.

CALL TO ACTION: As always, be weather aware today, pay attention to warnings if they are issued. And, watch for updates since the forecast is somewhat complex. Again, this is the core of our severe weather season in Alabama, so events like this are not uncommon.

Be prepared and make sure you have all aspects of your severe weather safety plan ready for action. Be sure you have multiple ways of hearing and receiving severe weather warnings, and an action plan if you are in a tornado warning polygon, take severe thunderstorm warnings seriously too. Have a NOAA Weather Radio in your home and business, properly programmed with a fresh battery in case of power failure. Be sure WEA (Wireless Emergency Alerts) enabled on your phone… this is not an app, but built into every phone sold in the U.S. Check settings, and notifications, and be sure emergency alerts are on. Have the free Alabama News Network Weather App on your phone as a secondary way of getting warnings. Search the App Store for “ANN Weather” if you don’t have it already.

Many of you have anxiety about severe weather, especially those that have gone through tornadoes or other kinds of violent weather. Have comfort knowing that even on the biggest severe weather days, odds of any one home being hit by a tornado are very low. But, you have to pay attention and be prepared. We will get through the day together.

COOLER AIR RETURNS: A deep trough will begin to dig down into the eastern half of the U.S. behind the front. Tomorrow and Friday will be dry with a significant cooling trend; expect mainly sunny days with a high in the low 70s tomorrow, and likely only in the mid 60s Friday…well below average for April in Alabama.

WEEKEND CHILL: We expect lows in the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday morning over the central portions of the state, with potential for frost, and a freeze for colder spots across North Alabama. Growers will need to watch temperature forecasts both mornings. Otherwise, the weekend will feature lots of sunshine with a high in the low to mid 60s Saturday, followed by mid to upper 70s Sunday.

Please remain weather aware again today!!!

Ryan