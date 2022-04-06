New Superintendent for Montgomery Public Schools to be Named Friday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County school board says it will name the next superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools on Friday.

The announcement will be made at a special called meeting at 11AM. Alabama News Network will carry the announcement live on ABC 32 during our 11AM newscast.

The four remaining finalists are:

Dr. Melvin Brown, who’s the superintendent at Reynoldsburg City Schools in Ohio. Dr. Anthony Lewis, the superintendent at Lawrence Public Schools in Kansas. He worked in Montgomery Public Schools for nine years — first as a special education and science teacher, then as a principal. Lewis got his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Alabama State University. Dr. Marla Sheppard, who’s the Deputy Chief of Academics at KIPP Texas Public Schools, which is a network of charter schools. Dr. Donald Warren, the deputy superintendent at Griffin Spalding County Schools in Georgia.



A fifth finalist, Dr. Avis Williams, who’s the superintendent at Selma City Schools, is no longer in the running after she accepted the position of superintendent for New Orleans Public Schools in Louisiana.

The new superintendent will replace Dr. Ann Roy Moore, who is retiring at the end of the school year after holding the position since 2018.