Storm Threat Through Midnight

by Shane Butler

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 9pm for Central and East Alabama. Storms moving through the area will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail. We still can’t rule out a tornado but the threat is low. The last of the rain and storms depart around midnight and we’re gradually clearing towards Thursday morning. A mainly clear and cooler weather pattern is setting up for late week and the upcoming weekend. A northwesterly wind flow will usher in the cooler air. We’re only managing highs in the mid to upper 60s Friday and Saturday. Morning temps will be rather chilly with upper 30s likely over the weekend. There will be a frost threat over our northern counties and that may require taking care of those tender plants. It’s a brief cold snap and what we often expect this time of the year. We’re quickly back to a warming trend beginning Sunday and continuing into next week. Lower 80s are back but so is increasing moisture that will eventually lead to more rain. Scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Stronger to possibly severe storms are going to be a threat for Thursday.