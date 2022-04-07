Breezy and a Cool Trend into the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

The rain and severe weather threat is over as a cold front has swept through the state. A deep trough is digging down into the eastern half of the U.S. and today and tomorrow will be dry with a significant cooling trend; expect partly sunny days with a high in the low 70s today, and likely only in the mid 60s tomorrow…well below average for April in Alabama. Also it will be breezy at times the next several day with gusty west-northwesterly winds of 15-25 mph.

CHILLY WEEKEND NIGHTS: We expect lows in the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday morning over central portions of the state, with lower 40s across South Alabama. Locations in North Alabama have the potential for widespread frost, and a freeze for colder spots. Growers will need to watch temperature forecasts both mornings. Otherwise, the weekend will feature lots of sunshine with a high in the mid 60s Saturday, followed by mid and upper 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Forecast confidence is fairly low in the details, but the main threat of severe storms during the week will likely be well to the west of Alabama, across parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas. We could see a showers at times through midweek, but for now, no big ticket weather for Alabama. Highs much of next week look to be in the 80s.

Have an incredible Thursday!!!

Ryan