Brief Cold Snap Ahead

by Shane Butler

We head towards the weekend with cooler air pushing southward and we’re on the receiving end the next couple of mornings. We’re looking at upper 30s to lower 40s starting Friday morning and both mornings over the weekend. The coldest will be Saturday morning with upper 30s but there could also be some patchy frost in our northern most counties. It’s a late season cold snap that won’t stick around for long. Despite the chilly mornings, afternoon temps do recover nicely and we’re in the upper 60s Friday and Saturday. Sunday is setting up to be even warmer with upper 70s more likely. The warming continues into next week and we’re looking at lower to mid 80s by Tuesday. Along with the warm up comes an increase in moisture. Scattered showers begin to show up Tuesday afternoon and more widespread Wednesday. We see a decent chance for showers and even storms Thursday. It is still the spring storm season and there’s a chance a few storms could be strong maybe even severe. It will be something to watch for over the next few days. In the mean time, we get to enjoy some really nice conditions over the weekend.