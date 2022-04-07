Cooler, Breezy With Sunshine For The Rest Of The Week

by Ben Lang

Sunshine returned to the central and south Alabama sky Thursday morning. Sunshine remains abundant during the afternoon, with just a few fair-weather clouds here or there. Temperatures remain cooler, with highs in the upper 60s north and west to low and mid 70s south and east. Meanwhile, wind speeds remain elevated with a west-northwest breeze of 10 to 20 mph.

Winds subside a bit, but not completely Thursday night. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s under a mostly clear sky. Wind chills could be in the upper 30s early Friday morning. Friday looks windy too with a west wind of 10 to perhaps 25 mph throughout the day. Plus, temperatures likely remain shy of 70°. Friday morning looks very sunny, but some clouds roll in during the afternoon. However, they won’t produce any rain.

Friday night looks cold for this time of year, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Again, wind speeds look lower, but not calm Friday night. Wind chills could be in the low 30s early Saturday morning. Saturday remains cool and breezy, but mainly sunny with highs in the 60s and a west-northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph. Saturday night lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s one more time. Sunday trends warmer and remains mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.

Temperatures trend warmer next week as winds increase generally out of the south. Gradually increasing humidity lends itself to increasing clouds and rain chances. Monday features a sun/cloud mix with only isolated showers, mainly in west Alabama. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The rain chance could be higher next Wednesday into Thursday, depending on the timing and evolution of the next storm system models advertise.