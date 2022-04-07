Demopolis Gearing Up for Annual Rooster Day

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Demopolis are gearing up for the annual Rooster Day celebration this weekend.

The spring-time outdoor festival showcases a unique part of the city’s history.

Rooster Day celebrates — what people in Demopolis did 103 years ago — to get the money — to build the Rooster Bridge.

“We’re celebrating the Rooster Auction of 1919 which took place right here in Public Square in downtown Demopolis,” said Kirk Brooker.

“President Woodrow Wilson got involved. He sponsored a rooster. We had England and France and Italy and Belgium sponsored roosters. I mean, it was huge. And so we like to tell that story each year with Rooster Day.”

The annual outdoor festival is set for Saturday on the Public Square. The event features hand-made arts and crafts — food — live entertainment — games — and a petting zoo.

“Events like Rooster Day bring people to Demopolis. And give people the opportunity to shop at our local businesses and eat at our local restaurants,” said Rhae Darcey.

“It really is a family fun oriented event right here in Public Square,” said Brooker.

“And I’ll tell you what. We’ve got great weather planned.”