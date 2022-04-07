Governor Adds $10,000 to Reward Offered in Butler County Double Murder Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

The governor’s office has added $10,000 to the reward being offered in the hopes of solving a double murder case in Butler County.

As Alabama News Network reported last month, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward in the case.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of 28-year-old Devante Ladalvin Section and 28-year-old Isiah Ryhem Maxwell, who were from Conecuh County.

On June 2, 2021, the bodies of Section and Maxwell were found in a burnt vehicle in a field on Mt. Pisgah Road in Butler County. Investigators say the two had been murdered.

Both were last seen alive the night before the vehicle was located.

If you have any information to help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.