More Artists Added to Superstar Lineup for CMT Music Awards

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show broadcasts LIVE from Nashville on Monday, April 11 at 9PM on your local CBS 8!

by Janae Smith

CMT Music Awards 2022 The 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, co-hosted by Ballerini and “Captain America” actor Anthony Mackie, will broadcast live from Nashville 9PM Monday, April 11 on your CBS8! The 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, co-hosted by Ballerini and “Captain America” actor Anthony Mackie, will broadcast live from Nashville 9PM Monday, April 11 on your CBS8!

CMT Music Awards 2022 Country star Kelsea Ballerini and acclaimed actor Anthony Mackie will serve as co-hosts of country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show Country star Kelsea Ballerini and acclaimed actor Anthony Mackie will serve as co-hosts of country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show

CMT Music Awards April 11 The network revealed Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and Carrie Underwood would join the already star-studded line-up of performers The network revealed Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and Carrie Underwood would join the already star-studded line-up of performers

CMT Music Awards April 11 Co-host Kelsea Ballerini, leading nominee Kane Brown, and current chart-topper Cody Johnson are among the first round of artists CMT revealed would perform on the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS The show will also include performances from Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Co-host Kelsea Ballerini, leading nominee Kane Brown, and current chart-topper Cody Johnson are among the first round of artists CMT revealed would perform on the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS The show will also include performances from Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban.

CMT Music Awards April 11 Traditionally the spotlight reserved for country music’s brightest up and coming stars, this year the Ram Trucks Side Stage will feature: Priscilla Block – “My Bar”, BRELAND – “Praise The Lord”, Jessie James Decker – “Should Have Known Better”, Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”, Elvie Shane – “My Boy”, and Caitlyn Smith – “High” Traditionally the spotlight reserved for country music’s brightest up and coming stars, this year the Ram Trucks Side Stage will feature: Priscilla Block – “My Bar”, BRELAND – “Praise The Lord”, Jessie James Decker – “Should Have Known Better”, Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”, Elvie Shane – “My Boy”, and Caitlyn Smith – “High”

CMT ADDS MICKEY GUYTON + BLACK PUMAS, OLD DOMINION AND CARRIE UNDERWOOD TO SUPERSTAR PERFORMER LINEUP FOR THE “2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS,” AIRING MONDAY, APRIL 11 ON YOUR LOCAL CBS 8!

Top Six “Video of the Year” Finalists Revealed

Voting Open at vote.cmt.com

CMT revealed its expanded star-packed performer lineup with the addition of three new performances. They also unveiled the top six finalists vying for the night’s coveted Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, with fan voting now open at vote.cmt.com. Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show broadcasts LIVE from Nashville on Monday, April 11 at 9PM on your local CBS 8!

As announced during the 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®, three new performers were added to the ever-growing list of superstars as part of this year’s electrifying show. Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas will team up for a world premiere collaboration; two-time CMT Music Awards nominee Old Dominion will take the stage; and CMT’s most decorated artist of all-time, Carrie Underwood, will deliver a very special all-new performance from the Resorts World Theatre, home of her ongoing show REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency.

The final six Video of the Year nominees are:

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Cody Johnson – “Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Over the past three weeks, fans have cast their votes across all categories, including Video of the Year, narrowing the pool down to the top six finalists from the original list of 12 nominees. On the morning of Monday, April 11, these six will be narrowed down to the top three, with voting continuing through the live show, leading up to the big reveal at the end of the night. Most notably, this year’s category sees Carrie Underwood competing for her fourth consecutive Video of the Year win, as she remains the most-awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 23 total career wins. This year, she is up for two awards, both for her collaboration “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean.

These new performers join a growing list of previously announced powerhouse performances and world collaborations, including co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, and Keith Urban. Additionally, emerging artists Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Jessie James Decker, Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane and Caitlyn Smith will also perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage. This year’s show also features Kacey Musgraves introducing the first televised performance in 20 years from country royalty The Judds.

The 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS are executive produced by Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched On Entertainment), Leslie Fram (CMT) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment). Patrizia DiMaria (Ladypants Productions) is co-executive producer; Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production; and Shanna Strassberg and Taryn Hurd are talent producers.

For more information, visit awards.cmt.com, follow @CMT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok, and use hashtag #CMTawards and “like” the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.

About the CMT Music Awards

Celebrated for its high-powered, world-premiere and cross-genre performances, the CMT Music Awards have aired live since 2005, delivering Nashville’s biggest party to music fans across the globe. The 2021 show, hosted by superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, featured the most first-time collaborations and blended-genre pairings in show history. Standout performances included H.E.R. + Chris Stapleton, Gladys Knight, Mickey Guyton + BRELAND, and NEEDTOBREATHE + Carrie Underwood, who remains the most-awarded artist in CMT Awards history with 23 wins.