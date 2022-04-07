Valiant Cross names Larry Ware the new Head Football Coach

by Adam Solomon

Valiant Cross began its football program only two years ago, and last season the team advanced

to the first round of the playoffs. This new addition to our program is the commitment we are

making to take our football and athletic programs to the next level. We are fully committed to

providing the coaching and staff necessary for our scholars to compete on the field.

“We wanted to hire a coach that represented the values of Valiant Cross. A strong leader who

will cultivate an environment of discipline, love, and high expectations in our young men.” Said

Mr. Fred Brock, Co-founder.