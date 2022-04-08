Breezy with Below Average Temperatures

by Ryan Stinnett

COOLING TREND: A deep trough will continue to dig down into the eastern half of the U.S. the next 24 hours, allowing for even cooler temperatures to move south. The trough will cause clouds to move back in across the northern half of Alabama today and even produce some widely scattered showers for areas north of Birmingham tomorrow. For us in Central and South Alabama, expect morning sunshine, with afternoon clouds. It will be a cooler day with highs in the mid 60s, and brisk northwesterly winds of 15-25 mph, making it feel much cooler at times.

WEEKEND FROST/FREEZE THREAT: We expect lows in the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday morning over much of Central Alabama. Despite the morning chills, the weekend will feature lots of sunshine with a highs in the mid 60s Saturday, followed by mid to upper 70s Sunday as the warming trend begins.

NEXT WEEK: The main risk of severe storms for the first half of next week will be west of Alabama; SPC has defined a severe weather risk for parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Around here, moisture levels will rise, and a few showers and storms are possible on a daily basis Monday through Wednesday. A cold front will bring a more organized band of rain and storms in here Thursday; too early to know if severe thunderstorms will be an issue. Highs much of next week should be in the 70s and 80s across the state.

Have an incredible Friday!!!

Ryan