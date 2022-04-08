Chilly Nights But Warmer Days Ahead

by Shane Butler



We settle into a quiet weather pattern over the weekend. High pressure will carve out some really nice sky conditions both days. Temps will continue to run a bit chilly for morning lows. Upper 30s to lower 40s are likely and there could even be some patchy frost across our northern counties like Perry, Chilton, Coosa, Tallapoosa, Autauga, and Elmore. It may require some care for those tender plants. It’s a brief cold snap that quickly departs and we’re warming nicely Sunday afternoon. We climb into the upper 70s and it’s looking like lower 80s early next week. Along with the warmth comes and increase in moisture. This will lead to a chance of showers beginning Monday. We expect scattered showers and possibly a few t-storms Tuesday into Wednesday. A frontal boundary approaches Thursday and this system could set off a few stronger maybe severe storms. We will be watching this potential threat and keep you posted. It’s back to sunny and drier conditions later in the week and that following weekend.