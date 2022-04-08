Cool, Breezy Friday And Saturday, But Warmer Sunday

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was sunny but cool and breezy. Morning lows fell into the 40s. However, morning sunshine led to midday temperatures in the low to mid 60s. By midday, wind speeds increased to 10 to almost 25 mph. Wind speeds remain in that range during the afternoon. A wind advisory continues until 7PM Friday evening for southwest Alabama, including Wilcox, Butler, Crenshaw, and Covington counties. There, wind gusts could be up to 35 mph.

Winds subside some, but not completely Friday night. Temperatures gradually fall into the upper 30s to low 40s by sunrise Saturday. With a west wind of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills could be near freezing (32°) around sunrise Saturday. Temperatures warm during the day, but winds increase again too. They turn a bit northwest of west at 10 to 20 mph. Meanwhile, temperatures remain on the cool side for this time of year, with highs in the 60s.

Saturday night looks cool one more time, with lows in the low 40s. Winds turn southerly Sunday, warming afternoon temperatures to near 80° with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday night looks milder, with lows in the 50s.

Temperatures remain warmer for much of next week. However, humidity increases, leading to daily chances for rain. The rain chance remains low next Monday and Tuesday with just isolated to scattered showers. However, the sky may feature more clouds than sun each day. The chance for rain and storms looks higher by next Thursday. Another storm system could approach Alabama by then. The system could depart next Friday, leading to drier and slightly cooler weather.