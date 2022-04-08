Dr. Melvin Brown Chosen as Next Superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

Members of the Montgomery County school board have voted unanimously to select Dr. Melvin Brown as the next superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools. Alabama News Network provided live coverage of the vote Friday morning.

The board and Brown will now enter contract negotiations before he is formally appointed.

“We are so excited to have an educational leader of this caliber at the helm as we enter this crucial period in the history of MPS,” school board President Clare Weil said. “We are proud of the progress we have made, but we know there is so much more to be accomplished. I feel extremely confident having Dr. Brown as the person leading us on this journey.”

Brown comes to Montgomery from Reynoldsburg City Schools in Ohio, where he has served as superintendent. He also has served as visiting professor at The Ohio State University, deputy superintendent and director of Human Resources at Cuyahoga Falls City Schools in Ohio, regional vice president of Mosaica Education Inc., and associate director of ROSWorks.

He also has been a principal and an associate superintendent. He earned his doctorate from The Ohio State University, master’s in Educational Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University, and bachelor’s from James Madison University.

This announcement comes after a nationwide search by the Alabama Association of School Boards. It produced five finalists for the board to consider.

Dr. Brown will replace the retiring Dr. Ann Roy Moore, who was hired as superintendent in 2018. Moore led the district out from under state intervention and restored it to full accreditation. She has overseen improvements in many areas, including finance and child nutrition, and has guided MPS as it begins to implement a Capital Improvement Plan.