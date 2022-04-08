Effort to Rename Iconic Selma Bridge Fails

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Another attempt to change the name of the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma — has failed once again.

The Healing History Act — would have changed the official name of the bridge — to the “Edmund W. Pettus — Foot Soldiers Bridge.”

The lettering on the iconic bridge would have remained the same. But a separate sign would have been added — to honor the foot soldiers of 1965.

“The bridge will always be known as the Edmund Pettus Bridge. But I think it’s a great idea,” said Mike Stokes of Selma.

“I am in full support. Because it’s going to serve as a constant reminder. The bridge in itself serves as a constant reminder of what went down here,” said Luis Mendoza of Jersey City, NJ.

“One of the most influential events in history.”

“As long as you’re not changing the Edmund Pettus part of it, said Randy Myricks of Tampa, FL.

“Just put a plaque on there. Cause everybody is still going to refer to it as the Edmund Pettus Bridge. That’s what it’s always gon’ be known as.”

The Healing History Act died — when the legislative session ended — without lawmakers passing the bill.