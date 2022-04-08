PHOTOS: Pike County Deputies Searching for Body in 2012 Florida Murder Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

Search for Human Remains in Pike County – April 8, 2022 – Alabama News Network

Pike County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the remains of a Florida teenager, who is believed to have been murdered in Florida in 2012.

Acting on a tip, the St. Petersburg, Florida, Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the remains of 17-year-old Morgan Martin.

They are searching an area south of Brundidge on the north side of U.S. Highway 231, not far from the Coffee County line. Crews are using a backhoe and a cadaver dog in the search.

Police believe Jacobee Flowers killed Martin and say Martin was pregnant at the time of her death.

On March 31, Flowers changed his plea from not guilty to guilty of murder in the second degree.

Flowers is scheduled to be sentenced on April 28.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.