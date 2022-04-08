Superstar Garth Brooks Joins David Lamb on Alabama News Rising

Previews Upcoming Concert in Birmingham and Recalls Concert in Montgomery Long Before He Hit the Big Time

by David Lamb

Country Music Superstar Garth Brooks joined David Lamb on Alabama News Rising to discuss his upcoming concert in Birmingham on June 4th. The concert will be the first time Brooks has returned to Alabama for a show in seven years. Brooks gave fans a preview of what to expect for the big show, how it feels to be back on the road after being sidelined by the pandemic and he also recalled his first visit for a concert in Montgomery long before he was a household name. You can pick up your tickets for the concert at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.