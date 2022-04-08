Woman Accused of Kidnapping Baby Son in Montgomery Under Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a woman who is accused of kidnapping her nine-month-old son in Montgomery on Monday, which triggered an Amber Alert, is now in custody.

Police have charged 28-year-old Dominique Goodson with first-degree kidnapping. Investigators say she doesn’t have custody of Comarion Henderson-Goodson, who was taken in the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive.

After the Amber Alert was issued, he was found safe later Monday night.

Originally, it was reported by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that Goodson had been taken into custody by the Birmingham Police Department after being involved in a car chase Monday. However, Montgomery police say she was arrested today.

She is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.