Cool For Today, Warmer Days Near

by Riley Blackwell

VERY COOL SATURDAY: Still under the influence of the cold front earlier in the week and high pressure, we are experiencing below average temperatures and very breezy conditions! Fortunately, the high pressure is helping keep away any bad weather or looming clouds.

CHILLY NIGHT: Tonight will feature mostly clear skies, coupled with cool temperatures. Lows will be in the low 40s, with a couple of places in the upper 30s. The breeze will die down, as well!

WARMER SUNDAY: Sunday will kick off our warming trend, with plentiful sunshine and temperatures nearing 80°! Lows will also tend to tick upwards, as well.

LOOK AHEAD: Sunday will kick off a week of warmer temperatures, but abundant sunshine will only last tomorrow. Clouds will be on the increase come Monday, as our atmosphere will start seeing more moisture. We are watching the potential for severe weather come Thursday, but as of now, the threat is looking minimal. It will definitely bring some rain, but the severe chance is questionable.