Sunny Sunday, Warm and Rainy Week Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

BEAUTIFUL SUNDAY: Today has featured an absolutely gorgeous day, with slightly above average temperatures and a LOT of sunshine! Thanks to high pressure keeping our weather calm and dry, today kicks off a rather unsettled week of weather.

WARMER NIGHT AHEAD: Warmer temperatures will be present all day today, with daytime highs above average, and nighttime lows slightly above average, as well. Lows will be in the mid 50s, with clear skies until early Monday morning when clouds start to roll in.

CLOUDY AND WARM MONDAY: Clouds will start rolling in early Monday morning, and will be hanging around for most of the day. Temperatures to start the day will be in the mid 50s, with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures throughout the day will be warmer as well, as highs will be around 80° once again.

STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY: The Storm Prediction Center has much of our area in a 15% chance for severe weather Thursday, with much of Mississippi in a 30% chance. As of now, and analyzing models, the better ingredients appear to be to our northwest, while our area will be lower end of a threat.

LOOK AHEAD: This coming week will feature cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. Most of the next 8 days will be right at or above average temperature (78°), and a few days will be in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated rain chances exist nearly everyday, but our highest chance of rain still appears to be Thursday.