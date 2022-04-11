13-Year-Old Dies of Gunshot Wound in Opelika

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old.

Police say at about 4:14 this afternoon, they were called to the scene in the 300 Block of Wittel Avenue.

First responders found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Paramedics began life-saving measures at the scene before taking the victim to East Alabama Medical Center where the teenager died at 5:15 p.m.

If you have any information to help police with their investigation, call the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.