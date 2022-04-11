Clouds, Showers Monday, Severe Risk Late Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Despite all of the sunshine over the weekend and a cloudless sky Sunday, Monday became quite cloudy by midday. Plus, light to moderate rain was in the mix in west Alabama during the morning. Scattered rain with a few storms continue Monday afternoon, spreading to areas east of I-65 with time. Otherwise, the sky remains mostly cloudy. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s despite the clouds and rain.

Rain gradually tapers off Monday evening. The sky partially clears Monday night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some low clouds and/or fog could develop overnight through early Tuesday morning. Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and highs in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday night remains warmer with lows in the 60s. Much of Wednesday looks rain-free, but partly to mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Another round of strong to severe storms appears possible Wednesday night. It looks like another overnight severe risk, with storms potentially not arriving in west Alabama until the late evening. Storms gradually move south and east with time, potentially not ending in southeast Alabama until around sunrise Thursday morning. At midday Monday, the storm prediction center outlined a large enhanced (level 3/5) severe risk area across the mid to low Mississippi River Valley.

Much of Alabama lies within a lower, slight (level 2/5) risk area through 7AM Thursday morning. Tornadoes appear possible, in addition to damaging straight line wind and large hail. The lower risk results from better severe storm ingredients remaining to our northwest, and the loss of daytime instability. However, there is a risk, and you should be weather aware Wednesday night. Have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts.

Rain and storms exit southeast Alabama Thursday morning, and the afternoon looks drier in the wake of a cold front. If the front pushes far enough to our south, then Friday could be a mostly sunny and dry day. However, rain can’t be ruled out on Friday yet. But it looks like Friday features some sunshine. However, the front likely stalls in the northern gulf, then lifts back north into Alabama as a warm front this weekend.

Easter weekend won’t feature the sunny and dry weather of many recent weekends. In fact, both Saturday and Sunday may feature more clouds than sun, with scattered showers and storms in the mix each day. Sunday’s rain coverage looks a touch higher than Saturday’s. Otherwise, the weekend looks warm with some mugginess in the air. Afternoon temperatures peak near 80°, with lows near 60°.