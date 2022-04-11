Montgomery Woman Dies after Wreck on I-85 in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a wreck on Interstate 85 that led to the death of a Montgomery woman.

Police say late Friday night just before midnight, they and fire medics were called to a two-car crash on I-85 northbound near Chantilly Parkway.

Police say the driver of one of the cars, 43-year-old Sonya McIntosh of Montgomery had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have released no other information.