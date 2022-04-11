Some Scattered Showers Today; Strong Storms Return Wednesday Night

by Ryan Stinnett

SOME SHOWERS TODAY: A shortwave trough will move across Central Alabama today bringing increased cloud cover and a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Stronger or severe storms are not in the forecast for today. It will be a warm and muggy day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Ridging will build over the area on Tuesday that will reduce our rain chances, but we’ll continue to have a very small chance of an isolated shower throughout the day. However, most locations across the area will stay dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s are expected.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT RETURNS: Another week, another round of strong to severe storms will impact Alabama. Models are trending a little slower with the progression of the frontal system that will move across the area, with the main window for the threat of stronger to severe storms from Wednesday night the early morning hours Thursday. Better shear looks to be displaced from the higher instability values; however, strong forcing ahead of the system may be able to compensate for those weaker values. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The SPC has most of Alabama included in a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe storms for the overnight hours Wednesday into early Thursday. For now, all modes of severe weather look to be possible. Once again, once the higher-resolution models come into view, later today, we’ll get a better idea of the timing, magnitude, and threats for this system.

QUIET WEATHER TEMPORARILY ON LATE THURSDAY THROUGH MIDDAY FRIDAY

The front will push out of the area by Thursday afternoon that will bring a temporary end to rain chances across Central Alabama by midday. Skies will become mostly sunny, with highs reaching the upper 70s.

Unfortunately, that front will move back northward as a warm front on Friday and will eventually stall out over Central Alabama, bringing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast overnight Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

MORE SHOWERS FOR EASTER WEEKEND: That stalled front will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast on both days this weekend. For now, severe storms are not in the forecast, but we will keep an eye on trends in the coming days. Highs both days will be in lower 80s.

Be mischievous on this Monday!!!

Ryan