A Natural Gas Pipeline Ruptures in Marengo Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A pipeline ruptures Tuesday morning at a natural gas compressor facility in Marengo County — and the sound is heard — from more than a dozen miles away.

Williams Gas Pipelines is located on Highway 69 in southwest Marengo County — about 5 miles south of the town Myrtlewood.

Cliff Dykes and his wife — live right next door to the facility.

“I think it was about 8:15 — we heard an explosion over there. And I was pretty sure I knew what it was,” said Dykes.

“I used to work with that company for about 20 years. So, I was pretty sure it was a pipeline rupture.”

Company officials confirmed the pipeline rupture — the time of the incident — and the associated natural gas release — in a media statement.

They also said — to minimize environmental impacts — ensure safety and isolate the equipment — employees initiated emergency shutdown procedures.

“I know they’ve got automatic shut off valves at these stations. As soon as that goes off that ESD device will go off and they’ll shut the valves off,” said Dykes.

“So whatever gas is in the area there will blow down on it’s own. And that’s what it did I’m sure. It blew it all out.”

No injuries — and no fire were reported as a result of the rupture.

“You can replace equipment but you can’t replace lives,” Thompson said.

The cause of the pipeline rupture is under investigation.