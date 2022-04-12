Hyundai Announces Plans to Build Electric Vehicles at Montgomery Plant

by Alabama News Network Staff

Officials with Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama say the Montgomery plant will build the electric Genesis GV70 and the hybrid version of the Hyundai Santa Fe.

Production is scheduled to start later this year.

The addition of the electric GV70 and Santa Fe Hybrid will mark the beginning of Hyundai’s electric vehicle production in the U.S. Hyundai plans to invest $300 million and create 200 jobs at its U.S. manufacturing center.

A project agreement signing ceremony was held with Governor Kay Ivey at the Alabama Capitol recently and was announced by Jose Munoz, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America in New York City today.

“Hyundai Motor Company is taking its first steps toward bringing electric vehicle production to the United States. We are excited to showcase our team members in producing electric vehicles here in Alabama,” said Ernie Kim, President and CEO – Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

“Over the years, we have developed an enduring partnership with Hyundai, and it’s been great to witness the profound economic impacts of the company’s continued investments in Alabama,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “Hyundai’s new growth plans in Montgomery will help prepare the state’s auto industry for the EV revolution while also aligning with our strategic initiatives such as Drive Electric Alabama. This is another major milestone for our friends at Hyundai.”

HMMA will begin plant expansion projects ranging from additional warehouse space to enhanced assembly processes to support electric vehicle production. The Santa Fe Hybrid will begin production in October and the Electrified GV70 will roll off the assembly line in December.

The 2023 electric GV70 will begin arriving in U.S. dealerships in 2023. The 2022 Santa Fe Hybrid is available at all U.S. dealerships.

These vehicles will join the Elantra sedan, Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs and Santa Cruz sport adventure vehicle on the Montgomery assembly line.