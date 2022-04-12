Man Dies after Shooting in Clanton

by Alabama News Network Staff

Clanton police say a man has died after being shot on Sunday.

Police say 38-year-old Dante Gervaise Milliner of Clanton died Monday afternoon.

Police say on Sunday, they received several 911 calls of shots being fired in front of an abandoned barber shop at 1203 1st Avenue in the West End Community. Police and Chilton County Sheriff’s deputies found Milliner lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the face.

Milliner was taken by ambulance to the Shelby County Airport where he was flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he died.

Police say the shooter has been identified and is being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies. Police believe the shooting happened during an argument.