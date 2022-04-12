Montgomery County Deputies Searching for Burglary Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglary suspect.

Deputies say 21-year-old Karik Varela is wanted for theft of property 1st degree and burglary 3rd degree.

Investigators say Varela unlawfully entered a dwelling and stole a flashlight, shoes, watches and jewelry valued in excess of $2,500. The location of the burglary hasn’t been released.

Varela is described as 6′ tall and about 130 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Karik Varela, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.