Opelika Man Faces Sex Charges in Auburn Linked to Ridesharing Service

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police say an Opelika man is facing several sex charges.

Police say 46-year-old Theodore Leroy Halls Jr., was arrested Monday on felony warrants charging him with rape first degree, sodomy first degree and sexual abuse first degree.

Police say they got a report of a possible sexual assault that occurred near the 700 Block of Aspen Heights Lane on Sunday. The victim reportedly came in contact with Halls through a ridesharing service.

Police say the victim was picked up by Halls in the area of downtown Auburn after a ride was arranged. During the transport, police say the driver sexually assaulted the victim.

Halls was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $150,000 bond.