Pay It Forward: Qiana Matthews of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Dr. Qiana Matthews is an associate professor in the Microbiology PhD program at ASU, where they are investigating therapies to combat the coronavirus and common cold.

“She is a one of a kind individual. She is very passionate about the science research,” said Brennetta Crenshaw.

Brennetta Crenshaw is one of her students.

She appreciates how dedicated Dr. Matthews is to each one of them.

“Her lab is always open to all the students whether they are undergraduates, Masters level student, high school students,” said Crenshaw.

For Matthews, it’s a dream come true.

“Being recruited to Alabama State University has been one of the greatest joys in my career at this point. It is extreme pleasure to mentor students and let them go on to hire realms of academic study and particularly it’s my heart’s desire to train women in minority students who look like me,” said Matthews.