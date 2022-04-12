Pipeline in Marengo County Explodes; No Injuries Reported

by Alabama News Network Staff

Investigators in Marengo County are on the scene of a pipeline explosion.

Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney said the pipeline exploded near Alabama Hwy 69 South close to Myrtlewood.

McKinney said no injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews have closed Alabama Hwy 69 South and Highway 114 while the investigation is ongoing.

Alabama News Network has a crew heading to the scene. Stay with us for the very latest on this developing story.