UPDATE: Opelika Police Say 13-Year-Old’s Shooting Death Was an Accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police say the shooting death of a 13-year-old was an accident.

As Alabama News Network has reported, the shooting happened yesterday in the 300 Block of Wittel Avenue.

Police say it appears that a loaded gun fell inside of the home and discharged, striking the victim.

Police say they began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took the victim to East Alabama Medical Center where they succumbed to their injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the family as they grieve the loss of their child,” said Chief Shane Healey. “We encourage all individuals who own a firearm to ensure that it is stored safely and kept in a secure location, away from children, to prevent tragic incidents like this from occurring.”