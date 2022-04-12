Warm Days Ahead; Strong Storms Return Late Wednesday Night

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMER TUESDAY: Today will feature more clouds than sun, with a few isolated showers possible, and the occasional rumble of thunder. Highs today will be much warm and surge into the low and mid 80s.

STRONG/SEVER STORMS RETURN: Most of tomorrow will be dry, with only scattered showers, but a cold front will bring an organized band of rain and storms into the state Wednesday night into the pre-dawn hours Thursday. The SPC has an “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) of severe thunderstorms defined for the northwest corner of the state… most of Alabama is in a “slight risk” (level 2/5), and locations in East and South Alabama are in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) as the storms should be weakening.

Late Wednesday night, a line of storms will enter Northwest Alabama, and will pass through the state during the early morning hours Thursday. For most places, the line will be moving through late Wednesday night 10PM-7AM Thursday. The main threat will come from strong, potentially damaging straight line winds. With the main dynamics well to the north, shear values won’t be especially high, so the tornado threat for now looks low. But, as always in a case like this, you can’t rule out an isolated tornado in the line.

The sky becomes partly to mostly sunny during the day Thursday as dry air returns… and Friday looks dry with a good supply of sunshine. The high both days will be in the mid 70s, right at seasonal averages.

EASTER WEEKEND WEATHER: The front will move back north as a warm front, bringing rain back into Alabama both days this weekend. Showers will begin as early as Friday night, and periods of rain are likely Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday as the front stalls out over the region. Some thunder is possible, but for now severe storms are not expected. Highs will remain near 80°.

NEXT WEEK: Periods of rain are likely Monday, then drier air will likely move in during the mid-week period. Highs during the week will be mostly in the low 80s.

Have an incredible day!!!

Ryan