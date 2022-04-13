UPDATE: Missing 2-Month-Old Baby in Dothan Found Safe; Amber Alert Canceled

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE: Dothan police say 2-month-old Messiah Richards has been found safe. The Amber Alert has been canceled.

Original Story:

The State of Alabama has issued a Amber Alert for missing 2-month-old Messiah Richards. Investigators say he was taken in Dothan and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Investigators say the baby was last seen on Wednesday, April 13, at 11:30AM wearing a white onesie with blue socks in the area of South Appletree in Dothan.

They say he was taken by Alexis Richards and MarQuec Banks, his non-custodial parents.

Investigators say they may be traveling in a dark blue Volkswagen SUV with an unknown Alabama tag.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215 or call 911.