CDC Extends Travel Mask Mandate to May 3 as COVID Cases Rise

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Biden administration has announced it will extend the nationwide mask requirement for public transit as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The order was set to expire April 18, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday extended it by two weeks to May 3.

The administration had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy this week to replace the nationwide requirement.

In a statement Wednesday, the CDC said it will take the time to “asses the impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity.”

The CDC says:

“CDC continues to monitor the spread of the Omicron variant, especially the BA.2 subvariant that now makes up more than 85% of U.S. cases. Since early April, there have been increases in the 7-day moving average of cases in the U.S. The CDC Mask Order remains in effect while CDC assesses the potential impact of the rise of cases on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and healthcare system capacity.”

