EXCLUSIVE: Sit-Down Interview with New Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert

by Kay McCabe

In this Alabama News Network Exclusive sit-down interview with new Montgomery Chief of Police Darryl Albert, he talks about plans for city of Montgomery, focus points and steps already being taken to reduce crime.

Albert was sworn in as chief late last month. He brings more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and served as Commander of the Special Operations Division for the New Orleans Police Department.

In New Orleans, Albert held several positions, including Deputy Chief of Field Operations, the largest Bureau within New Orleans Police Department, Commander of NOPD Crime laboratory and commander of criminal investigations division for homicide.

Albert earned a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University at New Orleans and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice Management from Concordia University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.

He is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, Internal Association of Chiefs of Police, and the Police Executive Research Forum.