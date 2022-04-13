Mostly Cloudy, Warm Wednesday, Overnight Severe Risk

by Ben Lang

Despite morning clouds, midday temperatures were well above 70° across central and south Alabama. The sky remains mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures warm into the low and perhaps mid 80s. The rain chance remains low during the day, with just isolated light showers possible. However, the advertised severe risk begins after sunset in west Alabama. Also as previously advertised, the severe risk looks lower than recent severe weather events.

However, we need to be weather aware tonight. Wednesday night storms could produce damaging straight-line wind and tornadoes. Storms likely form into a line or complex that moves west to southeast through our area tonight. 8PM Wednesday to 6AM Thursday looks like a reasonable severe weather “window”. However, storms may weaken and dissipate prior to 6AM. Severe ingredients diminish with time tonight. Locations west of I-65 have a higher severe risk.

There, storms arrive earlier while more, better severe ingredients remain in place. The storm prediction center places a “slight” (level 2/5) severe risk generally along and west of I-65. East of I-65, the risk becomes “marginal” (1/5). The severe risk winds likely ends around sunrise Thursday morning. Showers and storms taper off entirely by the afternoon, while some sunshine returns to the sky. Temperatures warm to near 80° Thursday afternoon.

Thursday night could be quite cool, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Friday could feature a nice amount of sunshine, though clouds may increase with showers possible late as a stalled front lifts back north. The front ultimately lifts into and through our area this weekend. Our atmosphere becomes warm and soupy through Easter weekend. That leads to scattered to numerous showers and storms at times both Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms remain possible next Monday, though by Monday night another front pushes through our area. Drier and slightly cooler air behind the front results in sunshine and rain-free weather next Tuesday. In fact, much of next week could feature mainly rain-free, tranquil weather. However, not all models agree on that scenario just yet.