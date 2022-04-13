Rain And Storms Tonight Into Early Thursday

by Shane Butler



Strong to possibly severe storms will move through the area tonight into early Thursday morning. The main threat will be damaging winds up to 60 mph. The tornado threat is low but not zero. We expect the storms to enter our western counties around 10pm and advance eastward through the night. The strong to severe storms exit our eastern most counties around 5am Thursday. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings tonight.

Improving weather is on the way for Thursday afternoon. Sunshine returns and temps warm nicely into the mid to upper 70s. High pressure will briefly take over our weather and that keeps it quiet through Friday. More sunshine and dry conditions are ahead for the end of the work week. Temps are back in the lower 80s Friday afternoon.

Over the upcoming weekend, we go back into an active weather pattern. A frontal boundary will stall over us and this will lead to the return of showers and storms. Doesn’t look like a washout but you outdoor plans may be interrupted at times. Temps will manage upper 70s for highs while over night lows hover around 60 degrees.